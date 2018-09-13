Humane Society of MO standing by to help animals affected by Hurricane Florence

MISSOURI (KFVS) -
Animals affected by Hurricane Florence will have some help.
The Humane Society of Missouri Disaster Response Team is on standby to rescue animals in the mid-Atlantic coast areas with national rescue partner Code 3 Associates Inc.
According to officials, they expect to be deployed by this weekend or next week.
The team is made up of nine member and led by the Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Task Force Director Greg Martin.
They have swift water and land-based rescue training. This is to prepare for whatever situations they may encounter in the storm The team can also handle animal transport and sheltering duties.
The team will be assembling equipment and loading supplies Thursday, Sept. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. St. Louis, Mo.
The Disaster Response Team will have the following equipment and supplies to support their rescue efforts:
- Two animal transport trailers
- An animal transport vehicle
- Two boats
- A horse trailer
- Five trucks
- A recreational vehicle for housing the team
- Generators and water rescue gear
- Supplies necessary for the team to be self-sustaining
Donations to support the Humane Society of Missouri Hurricane Florence rescue efforts may be made by phone at 314-951-1542 or securely online at www.hsmo.org/florence.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.