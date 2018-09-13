Huge stockpile of water FEMA brought to Puerto Rico was never distributed

(CNN) - As Puerto Rico continues to recover from last year's Hurricane Maria, there's been a shocking discovery.
Around 20,000 pallets of bottled water sit on an unused runway in the Puerto Rican community of Ceiba.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency brought in the water among emergency supplies in the aftermath of Maria, which killed nearly 3,000 people on the island.
The water has remained relatively untouched. It's unclear why that’s the case.
But critics said the discovery is another example of the U.S. government's poor response to Maria’s devastation in Puerto Rico.
The head of Puerto Rico's General Services Administration said the water will likely be returned.
Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.