9/13/18 – How To Help

Hurricane Florence is the top thing in local and national News and weather right now. Forecasts for feet of rain, high winds and storm surge broadcast over our televisions and dominate digital news sources.
Growing up in a small Florida beach town. I can remember hurricanes and tropical storms and their devastating aftermath. There were times when we went without power and other utilities for weeks at a time after a storm and the basics of food and toiletries were provided by kind strangers from other parts of the country.
Every natural disaster, we get calls from people wanting to fill trucks with water, blankets, food and supplies and deliver to the disaster zone. What most people don't think about is how to get those trucks into the hardest hit places, and let the people in the disaster zone know they are there. Many times, trucks full of supplies from well-meaning people don't get delivered and those resources go to waste.
In our modern times, there is a way to help that is far more effective and you can even start before a storm hits. The Red Cross says it depends on financial donations to be able to provide disaster relief immediately. You can help people affected by Hurricane Florence by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or texting the word "FLORENCE" to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
The American Red Cross also needs blood in the days before and after a storm. Eligible donors in parts of the country unaffected by the storm are encouraged to give blood or platelets to help ensure a sufficient blood supply. Appointments can be made by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Helping the people impacted by Florence immediately by donating to the experienced team at the American Red Cross makes this a Better Heartland.