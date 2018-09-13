Heartland paramedics deploy to Hurricane Florence

DEXTER, MO (KFVS) - A group of paramedics from the Heartland have traveled to the East Coast to help with emergencies during Hurricane Florence.
Five paramedics and two ambulances from Stoddard County, Missouri are at a military base in Virginia. They are on standby to help with Hurricane Florence. Chuck Kasting has been on natural disaster strike teams with the Stoddard County Ambulance District since 2007.
Kasting estimates that at least 600 ambulances and more than 1000 paramedics have responded to the natural disaster area.
Before Hurricane Florence makes landfall, he says they be helping people evacuate from coastal towns and take them to safe areas inland.
"And when you are down there they want you running lights and sirens everywhere you go because it is an emergency situation and we've got to act quickly, Kasting said. “And you are still going to have people that stay behind, and when we go and we have to get them, they are very thankful that we are there. And again they ask, 'Where are you from?' We are from Missouri and they are very humbled by that."
Kasting says paramedics will hunker down when Hurricane Florence hits. But when it’s gone they will start transporting people back to hospitals and shelters on the coast. The group from Stoddard County will be there for a minimum of 10 to 14 days.
