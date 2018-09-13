Grant provides KSP With tourniquets in honor of fallen trooper

FRANKFORT, KY (KFVS) - According to state police, thanks to a Rochester, New York based law enforcement safety group, Kentucky State Police troopers and officers will have a device designed to help save lives.
The Spirit of Blue Foundation’s “Trooper Cameron Ponder Memorial” grant brings $83,970 to the Kentucky State Police Foundation (KSPF) for the purchase of tourniquets and duty-belt cases for all of the agency’s troopers and officers.
The grant is named after KSP Trooper Cameron Ponder, who was killed in the line of duty on Sept. 13, 2015.
KSP Sgt. Clint Collins and Brenda Tiffany, the mother of fallen KSP Trooper Cameron Ponder, were instrumental in obtaining the funding.
According to Tiffany, the grant is a fitting way to help remember her son on the third anniversary of his death. “This is the first time I have looked forward to Sept. 13th,” she said. “It’s such a positive contribution on his behalf.”
