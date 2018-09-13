Fire hydrants in Cairo, IL to be tested and flushed

CAIRO, IL (KFVS) - Illinois American Water is beginning its annual maintenance program, which includes testing and flushing fire hydrants.
The work will help the water quality and fire protection to homes and businesses.
Work will begin on Monday, Sept. 17 and continue for two weeks.
“The flushing program is designed not only to maintain a high quality of water in the Cairo distribution system, but to inspect and operate fire hydrants to assure they are in good working order as well,” said Mike Brown, Operations Superintendent for the Cairo District.
No interruptions in water service will occur, but customers may experience a temporary drop in water pressure or may notice a discoloration of the water for a short period of time.
