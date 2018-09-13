Data collection for pavement program in Paducah, KY

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - The City of Paducah, Kentucky has launched the initial stages of a pavement management program that will be implemented for the 2019 street paving season.
HDR Engineering currently is conducting pavement inspections. Three crews from are working around the city taking an inventory of the condition of the city streets through sight and by conducting tests on representative segments of each street.
The crews are gathering data to determine the Pavement Condition Index (PCI) rating which will be used with the software program, PAVER. DATA includes pavement roughness, cracking types, edge of pavement cracking, potholes, swelling, depressions, each street will be assigned a PCI value between 0 and 100 with 100 representing the best possible condition of a street.
The goal is to complete the data collection process by the end of December.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.