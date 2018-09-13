Anheuser-Busch sending more than 300,000 cans of water to those affected by Hurricane Florence

(KFVS) -
Anheuser-Busch plans to join relief efforts for Hurricane Florence. The company will send six truckloads of water to affected communities.
That comes to a total of more than 300,000 cans.
The drinking water will communities in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia as the states get ready for a massive storm according to company officials.
After requests from wholesalers in the area as well as the American Red Cross, the company developed this response plan.
Company officials said the Williamsburg and Virginia breweries are being closely monitored at this time.
The emergency drinking water will be sent to Anheuser-Busch wholesaler partners Carolina Eagle, KW Beverage and R.A. Jeffreys.
They will work with the American Red Cross, the South Carolina National Guard and other partners to distribute the water to those in need according to the company.
The water will be transported from Anheuser-Busch’s brewery in Cartersville, Georgia, which periodically pauses beer production to can drinking water so as to be ready to help communities in times of disaster.
