Airport authority offers chance to fly in fighter bomber

BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) - Have you ever wanted to fly in a fighter bomber plane like one right out of World War II?
You can check it off your bucket list, but it comes at a price.
President of the Blytheville-Gosnell Regional Airport Authority Barrett Harrison has posted on Facebook about this once in a lifetime opportunity.
Individuals with The Commemorative Air Force will be dropping in at the air base next month.
And they’re offering 30 minute rides in a P-51 Mustang gunfighter plane.
The catch is it costs $1,999.00 per person. But Harrison said they’ve already had two people sign up.
“I mean within a matter of seconds I got a response from two pilots that they would take them up on that offer,” Harrison said. “But what I’m finding is, you know, my hobby is automobiles, well people who are into airplanes and all, one of their bucket list items is to get to ride in a P-51 Mustang.”
Harrison said they need six people to sign up to make this ride happen.
The deadline to sign up is September 24, you can contact Airport Authority to do so.
And if they get at least six to take the ride, everyone will be able to go out to the base, see the plane, and take pictures for free on October 7.
