Your Updated Wednesday Forecast

Good Wednesday Afternoon Heartland. We are once again seeing partly to mostly cloudy skies across the area with a few sprinkles showing up on radar. So far rain has been very spotty and light, and these showers will die out towards sunset. Temperatures will be comfortable again this evening, falling through the 70s. Lows by morning will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Thursday will be partly sunny and slightly warmer. Highs will reach the lower to middle 80s.