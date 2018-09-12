10 Year Smoke Detector Law announced at SIUC Campus

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Fire personnel, public health officials and SIU faculty and students gathered at the University’s Student Center on September 12 to make the public aware of Illinois’ new 10-year smoke detector law.
Dr. Sarah Patrick, Jackson County Health Department Administrator, said that lawmakers passed a new law requiring state residents to replace their old smoke detectors with the type that has a long term 10-year sealed battery by the end of 2022.
Illinois Fire Safety Alliance (IFSA) Executive Director Phil Zaleski said the smoke detectors costs under $20.
“In 2017, there were 114 residential fire deaths in Illinois and sadly already 90 fatalities so far in 2018, Patrick said. "The majority of these deaths are occurring in homes without working smoke detectors."
“Since 1988, the Illinois Smoke Detector Act has required all dwellings to have smoke detectors, the new requirement just updates that law to reflect the changes in new technology, aimed at saving lives, while making it easier and more cost effective for Illinois residents to comply,” said SIU Edwardsville Public Safety Site Coordinator Lindsay Laycoax. “While homes built after 1988 are required to have hardwired alarms, most older homes built before then, still have smoke detectors with removable batteries, which are the kind this new law would impact.
“While homes built after 1988 are required to have hardwired alarms, most older homes built before then, still have smoke detectors with removable batteries, which are the kind this new law would impact," SIU Edwardsville Public Safety Site Coordinator Lindsay Laycoax said.
The Carbondale Fire Department can offer assistance installing alarms to area residents upon request by reaching out to their Fire Prevention Bureau. First Alert is providing smoke alarm installation kits to the Fire Department.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.