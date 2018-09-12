What you need to know Sept. 12

(KFVS) -
Good morning, it is Wednesday, Sept. 12.
There will be some patchy fog this morning. Lisa Michaels says thicker clouds will stick around in the southern half of the Heartland.
That cloud cover will thin out this afternoon. Humidity will also be the lowest it will be for several days, today. Highs today will be around 80 degrees.
Temperatures will be on their way up and the trend will continue for several days. Humidity will also increase. Almost the entire Heartland will see temps in the mid-to-upper 80s tomorrow.
That warming trend will continue into the weekend. There will also be lots of sunshine to go with the heat and humidity.
The Weather Team is keeping an eye toward the remnants of Hurricane Florence.
First we could get clouds and there is a very slim chance we could get some moisture. It will be very disruptive for the Carolinas and other places along the East Coast.
- A Butler County, Missouri man speaks on his recovery after a nearly deadly bull attack.
- Carterville, Illinois students are benefiting from a $1 million donation.
- One suspect is wanted after a deadly shooting in Sikeston, Mo.
- Evacuations have been ordered ahead of Hurricane Florence.
A bald eagle made an appearance at a 9/11 tribute in Minnesota.
Far-away radio bursts, possibly from advanced civilization, were identified using a new research method.
Join us on the Breakfast Show for these top stories and more.
