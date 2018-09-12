Suspicious vehicle leads to drug arrest in McCracken Co., KY

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -
On September 12 at 1:10 a.m., McCracken County Sheriff Deputies arrested a person after a suspicious vehicle report.
Deputies said the saw a 1996 Ford Taurus sitting on the parking lot of a closed business, located on Benton Road.
The vehicle appeared to be occupied by a male. Due to recent thefts in the area, Deputies made contact with the occupant, who was identified as Bobby J Jones, 38, of Paducah.
Jones was charged with possession of a controlled substance first-degree and second offense (methamphetamine) – class D felony, possession of marijuana – class B misdemeanor, drug paraphernalia – Buy/Possess – class A misdemeanor, failure to notify address change to department of transportation – class B misdemeanor, carrying a concealed deadly weapon – class A misdemeanor and tampering with physical evidence – class D felony
During the course of this investigation a search of the vehicle was conducted. Inside the vehicle, deputies located a quantity of marijuana, methamphetamine and items of drug paraphernalia. Also located in the vehicle were brass knuckles concealed inside a bag.
Jones was arrested and transported to McCracken County Regional Jail.
