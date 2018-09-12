Southern Illinois community colleges receive funding for projects

HARRISBURG, IL (KFVS) - Three local community colleges in the 59th Senate District will receive funding for emergency or deferred maintenance projects on campus.
Funds have been allocated to Southeastern Illinois College, John A. Logan College and Shawnee Community College to either begin or complete much-needed maintenance projects on campuses.
“These funds are making critical infrastructure investments in our institutions of higher learning in the 59th Senate District,” said State Senator Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg). “These dollars will go toward making top priority repairs on our campuses and ensuring that we are improving and maintaining these facilities for students in the years to come.”
John A Logan College will receive $254,625 in funding to begin the architecture and engineering phase for the replacement of an elevator at the west entrance to the facility. Funding has been allotted for this project to update the existing elevator, ensuring the students have improved access and that the structures meets current ADA standards.
Meanwhile, Shawnee Community College has been allocated $74,200 in funding for extensive repairs to the existing HVAC system on campus. As the current system overheats and is not efficient, funds will go toward critical updates to the campus’ heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.
Southeastern Illinois College will also receive $101,735 in funds for ongoing repairs to the Library and Learning Commons area. Funding for this project will be directed toward replacing water damaged ceilings and lighting in the college library.
In total, community colleges across the state were appropriated approximately $150 million in funding for Fiscal Year 2019.
