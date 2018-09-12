Pink Up: HAVCO

When you walk into the doors of HAVCO in Scott City, Missouri, there’s a few things you notice right away.
The smell of wood, the noise, and the Pink Up shirts sprinkled throughout the plant. Quality manager Jason Ledure said they started this t-shirt project six years ago as a way to give back.
“Currently we’ve raised a little over nine thousand dollars which has paid for over 90 mammograms for women who can’t afford them through Saint Francis,” said Jason Ledure.
Jason knew the financial support would help so many strangers, but little did he know the HAVCO breast cancer story was about to hit much closer to home.
“I was diagnosed in December 2014, found the lump myself,” said Annette Smith.
“I felt a knot under my left breast,” explained Lynn Campbell.
Today not one, but two breast cancer survivors are building floors and building a support group for each other
Lynn and Annette work side by side, on the line and off of it. Their positive attitude and laughter may actually be their most powerful medicine. And know one really knows the toll cancer takes on your body unless you’ve lived it.
“She’s like my sister," said Lynn. "We can talk about anything, especially cancer related. I work really close with Annette and we just crack jokes and try to keep each other smiling and hope it’s contagious and passes on.”
It’s certainly contagious in this plant! Not only are these t’shirts potentially saving lives, but Annette or Netta as she’s known here, is taking the “pay it forward” attitude even further.
“I had a lot of people supporting me here and it was just amazing,” said Annette. They raised money for me and I took that money to help other people. I put it in human resource office and if someone is sick and they’ll be off awhile it will help pay their insurance while they are off."
Annette and Lynn also want to “pay it forward” with this advice. If you notice something changing in your body, get it checked out immediately. They both say their quick action to their doctors helped save their lives.
