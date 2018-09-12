Piedmont, MO man accused of sodomy, assault of a person with a mental disability

WAYNE COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A Piedmont, Missouri man is facing charges for allegedly forcibly sodomizing and assaulting someone with mental disabilities in Wayne County.
James R. Townsend, 45, is facing charges of two counts of first-degree sodomy and one count of third-degree assault.
According to court documents, the alleged incidents happened between January 1, 2018 and June 30, 2018.
The documents state on August 8, the victim told police he had been sodomized multiple times by Townsend.
Townsend allegedly threatened to kill the victim if he told anyone about the sexual assaults. Townsend is also accused of choking the victim until he passed out after one of the alleged incidents.
Police were told the victim is a person with a mental disability.
If convicted on the sodomy charges, Townsend could be sentenced to life in prison. The assault charge is punishable up to seven years in prison.
Townsend’s bond is set at $1 million.
