Patchy Fog and Mild Temps

Good Friday Morning Heartland!
Patchy fog is across some northern counties this morning, but this will lift shortly after sunrise. Thicker clouds will stay in our southern counties with mostly sunny skies in our northern counties. Clouds will thin out during the late afternoon hours. Another fall like day with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s with more comfortable dew points in the low 60s.
A warming trend will start today with temperatures heading back into the middle and upper 80s by the weekend with more moisture returning. Patchy fog is possible this evening. The rest of the week into this weekend is looking to be dry with a decent amount of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Our next chance of rain won’t be until early next week.
-Lisa
