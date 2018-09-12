New York Times best-selling author visits students in Cape Girardeau, MO

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Jennifer A. Nielsen, a New York Times best-selling author, visited students at the Central Middle School in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, September 12.
Nielsen spoke in front of the entire school about the books she published and encouraged children to read. She also spoke about how the scenarios in the book related to the children in their lives.
"It helps me to know that I can get through things if I really try to," 5th grade student Adrienne Wilson said. "I can stand up if I need to."
"I learned a lot about her books since I haven't read most of her books. I'm pretty excited to read her books." 6th grade student Ellana Hale added. "It will help me get better at reading and it will help me to write."
Emilie Dickson is a 7th grade student at Central Junior High School. When she heard Nielsen was going to be talking to middle school students, she was granted a special permission to attend.
"I wanted to come because Jennifer Nielson is my favorite author," Dickson said. "She actually inspired my love of reading. I actually didn't like reading until I read the False Prince series."
5th grade student Nina Evans also was inspired by Nielsons books. She said it helped her read more books in general but adds that Nielson's books helps her understand the impact of life choices.
"Just teaches you the life lesson of what happens then," Evans said. "It just inspired me to keep on reading."
Nielson also held a book signing after the event and took pictures with the students after the assembly.
For more information on Author Jennifer Nielsen, you can find her website here.
