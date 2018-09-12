Man hit by car while walking in western KY; police looking for driver

HOPKINS COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a hit and run that injured a pedestrian on Wednesday morning, September 12.
According to troopers, Dakota Gobin, 29, of Providence, was walking northbound on the shoulder of US 41, about 2 miles south of Nortonville, when an unknown vehicle going northbound hit him from behind.
They say a passerby stopped to help and called 911.
Gobin was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.
KSP is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of the unknown vehicle. If anyone has information, they can contact KSP Post 2 at 270-676-3313.
