5K memorial run held in Marion, IL

MARION, IL (KFVS) - Run to Succeed and Crossfit Marion brought people together in remembering all who had fallen on Sept. 11, 2001.
They did this by putting on a 5K benefit event where runners and their families came to sweat it out for a good cause. All Proceeds benefited Veterans through Team RWB (Red, White, Blue) a veteran organization that helps connect veterans to the community through social events as well as the Marion Police and Fire Departments.
John Okerson a 20 year army veteran, and Chapter leader of Team RWB who ran in the event, spoke about why they wanted to put it on.
I hope it gives them an opportunity to reflect and think about the events that happened on September 11 with the towers coming down, and the 3000 people that made that sacrifice that didn’t want to," he said. “So I just hope that everyone thinks about that and its not just another day on a calendar."
