Illinois State Police work to make the roads safer

State Police Officials in Illinois are working to make the roads safer for drivers during the month of September.
In Johnson County the Illinois State Police will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP).
According to District 22 Commander Michael Alvey, this will allow police to focus on safety belt and child safety laws.
Under Illinois law all vehicle passengers, front and back, much buckle up. Seat belts save an estimated 14,000 lives every year.
Alvey also announced officers will be conducting Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols in Union County.
These patrols will focus on preventing, detecting and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Officers will strictly enforce violations including:
- Driving Under the Influence (DUI)
- Safety Belt and Child Restraint use
- Speeding
- Distracted Driving
- All Illinois Vehicle Code and Criminal Violations
