Hospital offering lung cancer screenings during expo in Paducah, KY

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Baptist Health Paducah is offering lung cancer screening assessments at the Big Boy Toy Expo at the Paducah Expo Center on Saturday, Sept. 22.
The screenings will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Baptist Health Paducah says they will have a booth open to all during the entire expo, but the lung screenings are only on Saturday.
Those who visit the booth can take an assessment to see if they are at risk for lung cancer. Smokers, former smokers, those with family history of lung cancer, and those exposed to radon and other carcinogens are encouraged to get a screening.
According to Baptist Health Paducah, lung cancer is the most common cancer treated at their facility and the disease is the most common cancer in both men and women in the U.S.
The health care facility says the majority of lung cancer cases they see are late stage and early detection is crucial.
The Big Boy Toy Expo hours are 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22.
Admission to the expo is $5 for men. Admission for women and children under 17-year-old is free. Tickets will be sold at the door.
