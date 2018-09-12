Endangered Silver Alert issued for man last seen in Jefferson City, MO

CAMDEN COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - An Endangered Silver Alert has been issued for a 69-year-old man.
According to the Missouri Highway Patrol Department of Public Safety, Harold Lee Neeley Sr. is described as 6′1″ tall, 170 pounds with gray hair, blue eyes and has a full beard.
Neeley has diabetes, kidney failure, a heart condition and diminished memory.
The man was traveling with family to Tampa, Florida. Family lost sight of his vehicle in Jefferson City, Missouri at 11 a.m. on Sept. 11 and has not been able to contact him since.
He was seen in a black, 2013, Ford Escape with Missouri plates PS0P8B. The vehicle was last seen northbound on US 63 from US 54 in Jefferson City.
Anyone with information should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Camden County Sheriff’s Department at 573-346-2243.
