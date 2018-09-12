Deputies: Vehicle theft leads to arrest of Paducah, KY man

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -
A Paducah, Kentucky man was arrested after a reported vehicle theft on Sept. 11.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, they received a report of a stolen 2018 Jeep Renegade from a residence just south of Mayfield.
Deputy George Workman responded to the call and investigated the theft.
Deputies of the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, Troopers of the Kentucky State Police and Officers of the Mayfield Police Department began searching for the vehicle.
They said at 11:45 a.m. that same day a trooper with the Kentucky State Police initiated a stop on the vehicle. It was being driven by Tyler Ellegood, 24 of Mayfield.
Ellegood was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle over $10,000.00.
He was also arrested on 2 bench warrants out of Graves County.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.