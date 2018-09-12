Crash sends 2 to hospital in McCracken Co., KY

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -
Early in the morning on September 12 at 12:31 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a single vehicle injury accident near 8100 Woodville Road.
The investigation revealed that Kenneth Williams, 46, of Bardwell, Ky, was driving a 2008 Honda Pilot westbound on Woodville Road. Leslie Wilmoth, 48, of Wickliffe, KY was a passenger in the vehicle.
For unknown reasons Williams veered to the left crossing into the east bound lane, and left the roadway on the left shoulder.
Deputies said Williams continued off the roadway and struck a railroad bridge support, coming to rest against the bridge.
Williams and Wilmoth were both transported to area hospitals for incapacitating injuries.
Deputies were assisted on scene by West McCracken Fire, Mercy EMS, and Larry Stovesand Towing.
