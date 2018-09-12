Cardinals out power the Pirates 11-5

ST. LOUIS, MO (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals host the Pittsburgh Pirate.
Miles Mikolas pitched a strong 7 seven innings only giving up one run and collecting seven strikeouts.
Marcell Ozuna got the scoring going with a two-run double in the first (2-0 Cardinals).
Corey Dickerson cut the lead in half with an RBI single in the fourth (2-1 Cardinals).
With the help of a wild pitch and a sac fly from Paul DeJong Cardinals extended their lead to 4-1.
Francisco Pena reached on an error driving another run (6-1 Cardinals).
Tyler O’neill hit a three-run bomb in the eighth to give the Cardinals a 9-1 lead.
Ozuna drove in another run with a sac fly in the eighth.
The Pirate made a go at it in the ninth, but Cardinals win 11-5.
