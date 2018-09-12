Cape Girardeau student named National Merit Scholarship semifinalist

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -
A student form Cape Central High is well on his way to a huge scholarship.
Michael Hwang was named a semifinalist for the prestigious National Merit Scholarship.
He is one in a list of talented seniors across the nation. They will each have the opportunity compete for the scholarship money.
The semifinalists are screened by taking a test and submitting a detailed application about their academic record, participation in school and community activities, leadership skills and honors received. National Merit Scholarship winners will be announced beginning in April and concluding in July.
Hwang was recognized for earning a perfect score of 36 on the ACT.
He is not only academically talented, he is involved in school activities as well. He has served as secretary of BETA Club, co-founder and co-captain of Chess Club, a Tiger Ambassador and student director of Advisory Tutoring and Tutoring Tuesday.
