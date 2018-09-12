Ameren Illinois provides bill assistance in Franklin, Jefferson and Williamson Counties

(KFVS) - Ameren Illinois has teamed up with Crosswalk Community Action on Wednesday, Sept. 12 to help income-eligible customers with their energy bills.
This is a one-time bill payment that can grant up to $150 to about 500 customers at an assistance event held in VF Outlet Mall in West Frankfort, Illinois. Ameren Illinois advisers will also be on hand to discuss payment options and energy efficiency strategies with customers.
“We know that it’s been a hot summer and probably getting ready to go into a cold winter, and we know that times are tough and they might need a little help,” said Tina Gibbs with Ameren.
“there are all kinds of reasons you can fall behind on your bill and we realize that. So just to be able to be here today and meet face to face with our customers and be able to give them some assistance.”
Each attendee received a free kit containing energy-saving products like LED bulbs, a faucet aerator, high-efficiency shower head and a smart power strip.
“We understand that some of our customers fall behind on their energy bills,” said Richard J. Mark, President and Chairman of Ameren Illinois. “It’s our hope that those who attended this event obtained some immediate financial relief, as well as useful energy efficiency recommendations for better managing their usage and costs.”
“This engaging event was both beneficial and educational for all attendees,” said Debra Jackanicz, Executive Director of Crosswalk Community Action Agency. “We appreciate that Ameren Illinois is committed to working closely with our customers.”
Sept. 12 marked the fifth customer assistance event of the calendar year. The company also has similar events scheduled in Macomb, Ill. on Sept. 18 and Decatur, Ill. on Sept. 26.
Ameren Illinois encourages any customer who may have fallen behind on their electric or natural gas bills to call the company’s customer care center hotline at 1-800-755-5000.
