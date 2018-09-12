Ameren Illinois offering energy assistance grants Sept. 12

WEST FRANKFORT, IL (KFVS) - Ameren Illinois is offering a one-time energy assistance grant of up to $150 to some of their customers.
According to Ameren Illinois, income-eligible customers in Franklin, Jefferson and Williamson Counties could receive the grant on a first-come, first served basis during a one-day only event on Wednesday, Sept. 12.
The event is being held at the West entrance of the VF Outlet Mall in West Frankfort, Il. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until the grant funds run out.
Customers wishing to receive an energy assistance grant need to bring a current copy of their Ameren Illinois bill, photo identification and proof of 30-day income.
Also, at the event there will be energy efficiency demonstrations, tips on ways customers can on their monthly bill, and each attendee will receive a free kit containing energy saving products.
The Crosswalk Community Action Agency is hosting the event with Ameren Illinois.
