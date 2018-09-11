Your Updated Tuesday Forecast

Good Tuesday Afternoon Heartland. We are enjoying another fantastic afternoon across the area. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies are the rule this afternoon. We are even seeing a few surprise sprinkles on radar across our southern counties however, currently it appears the sprinkles are evaporating before reaching the ground. Temperatures will be mild once again this evening across the region, falling into the 60s late. Lows by morning will be in the upper 50s in most areas. Wednesday could start off with a little patchy fog across the area. We will see partly cloudy skies during the afternoon hours with high temperatures reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s. Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.