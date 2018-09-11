What you need to know Sept. 11

(KFVS) -
Good morning, today we remember September 11.
First Alert Forecast
There is a little patchy fog this morning. It’s also going to be cool according to Laura Wibbenmeyer.
Once the sun comes up, high temps will be back around 80 degrees. There will be more clouds this afternoon than there were yesterday.
Friday temps will get back into the mid-80s. Humidity will also return, so the feels-like temps will be in the 90s.
Right now, it looks like Hurricane Florence will have a very minimal impact on our weather. However, it will have a tremendous impact on the Atlantic coast states.
Making headlines
- A mandatory evacuation was ordered for parts of the North Carolina and South Carolina coasts ahead of Hurricane Florence.
- First responders will fly flags at an overpasses in Jefferson Co., Illinois on Sept. 11.
- A Carbondale, Illinois man is facing murder and other charges after a jury indictment in Jackson County, Illinois.
- People paint to help police at the SEMO District Fair.
Trending web stories
According to some researchers, Pluto is a planet.
A paddling policy has been reinstated in one Georgia school.
