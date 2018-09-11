What you need to know Sept. 11

By Jasmine Adams | September 11, 2018 at 4:37 AM CDT - Updated September 11 at 4:37 AM

Good morning, today we remember September 11.

First Alert Forecast

There is a little patchy fog this morning. It’s also going to be cool according to Laura Wibbenmeyer.

Once the sun comes up, high temps will be back around 80 degrees. There will be more clouds this afternoon than there were yesterday.

Friday temps will get back into the mid-80s. Humidity will also return, so the feels-like temps will be in the 90s.

Right now, it looks like Hurricane Florence will have a very minimal impact on our weather. However, it will have a tremendous impact on the Atlantic coast states.

Making headlines

According to some researchers, Pluto is a planet.

A paddling policy has been reinstated in one Georgia school.

