Waino collects 1600th strikeout in return, Big City goes deep in 8-7 win over the Pirates

ST. LOUIS, MO (KFVS) - Adam Wainwright returns to St. Louis, making his first start since May 13.
Wainwright had an historic moment in the second nabbing his 1600th career strikeout with the Cardinals, second most in the franchise.
The Pirates got on the board first with home runs from Colin Moran and Starling Marte in the second (3-0 Pirates).
Pirates Corey Dickerson also singled in a run to give the Pirates a 4-0 lead.
The Cardinals would strike back in the fourth with a single from Marcell Ozuna and a two-run double from Paul Dejong (4-3 Pirates).
Harrison Badar would tie it up with a sac fly (4-4).
In the sixth, a home run from Josh Harrison and a single from Adam Frazier put the Pirates back on top 6-4.
Matt Adams hit a big three-run homer in the eighth to give the Cardinals a 7-6 lead.
Harrison Babar hit another sac fly to make it 8-6 Cardinals.
Pirates Josh Bell gave it a ride, but only drove in one an RBI double as the Cardinals win it 8-7.
