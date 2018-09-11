Vehicle abandoned after pursuit, driver arrested 1 day later in Calloway Co., KY

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -
Deputies arrested a man the day after a vehicle pursuit in Calloway County, Kentucky.
The driver, Steven C. Lyons, 19 of Murray, was taken into custody and charged with TBUT of auto O/$500, fleeing or evading police first degree, wanton endangerment first degree, reckless driving, speeking 26 mph or greater, criminal mischief first degree, no registration plates, disregarding a stop sign and operating on a suspended or revoked operator license.
According to deputies with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 8 around 2:40 p.m. they saw a suspicious vehicle on Valentine Road in New Concord.
An attempt was made to stop the vehicle but the driver, Lyons, failed to yield and led deputies on a pursuit down several back roads.
Due to the weather and road conditions, deputies lost sight of the vehicle. Officials said a short time later the vehicle was found abandoned along the side of the lake.
A search of the area was preformed but Lyons was not located, however he became a suspect. A check of the registration of the vehicle showed the tag did not belong on that vehicle and the VIN showed the vehicle to be stolen out of Tennessee. The vehicle was impounded and the investigation continued.
Early the next morning on Sept. 9 at 2 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a report of a stolen vehicle from Courtney Lane.
While responding to the scene deputies met the vehicle on KY 80West and attempted to stop it. The vehicle failed to yield and led deputies on a pursuit on several different roads.
The vehicle then went through a yard and into several bean fields before returning to the area where the vehicle was taken from. The vehicle was stopped on Courtney Lane after a collision with a cruiser.
Steven Lyons was arrested.
