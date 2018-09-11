Staying dry and comfortable

Good Tuesday morning. It’s another cool, calm start to the day. There is some patchy fog across parts of the Heartland. That will burn off and sunshine will return. The afternoon hours will bring more clouds into the Heartland with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected. These nice Fall temperatures will slowly disappear as we get deeper into the work week. Highs by Friday will be back in the mid 80s and those will stick around through the weekend. Right now, it appears that the remnants of Hurricane Florence will have little impact on the Heartland.