Sikeston Police seeking two homicide suspects

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Sikeston DPS is asking for help locating two suspects in connection to an Aug. 23, 2018 homicide case.
According to Sikeston DPS, the suspects have been identified sa DeShauntay Craig, 19, of Sikeston, Missouri, and Tyce Cody, 19, of Sikeston, Mo.
Both suspects have arrest warrants for First-Degree Murder, armed criminal action and First-Degree Robbery through the Scott County Circuit Court and remain at large.
Craig and Cody are considered armed and dangerous and if located, contact Sikeston DPS or your local law enforcement agency.
On Sept. 7, 2018 Sikeston DPS found and arrested two additional suspect involved in the Aug. 23, 2018 homicide.
Donta Depree, 18, of Sikeston, Mo., and Reginald Rush, 18, of Sikeston, Mo. were both arrested and charged with First-Degree Murder, First-Degree Robbery, Armed Criminal Action and Resisting Arrest.
Depree and Rush remain in custody with a $150,000.00 cash bond.
