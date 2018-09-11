Sikeston man accused of sexually assaulting 3 juveniles

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) - A Sikeston, Missouri man is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting three juveniles.
Billy Tillman, 40, was charged with three counts of first-degree rape, three counts of statutory sodomy and three counts of statutory rape. His bond was set at $150,000.
According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, officers responded to a Sikeston home on Sunday, September 9 around 9 a.m. in reference to a report of sexual assault.
According to officers, a juvenile was reportedly sexually assaulted. The juvenile was taken to the Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence in Cape Girardeau where a forensic interview and exam was conducted and investigators learned of two more victims, also juveniles.
Officers say all three victims are related.
The suspect was identified as Tillman and he was arrested.
Sikeston DPS encourages anyone with information about the case to contact them.
