Sikeston DPS honor 9/11 victims

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) - In honor of the September 11, 2001 victims and families, firefighters and first responders with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety walked and climbed stairs Tuesday, Sept. 11.
The group could be seen walking about two miles through Sikeston, Missouri. They started at Walmart and ended at the YMCA.
During the walk from Walmart to the YMCA, the group was escorted by emergency vehicles.
Many in the community showed their support by honking horns or waving.
At the YMCA the group got on the stairmasters and climbed 110 flights, a symbolic remembrance of first responders who climbed up the towers to save terror attack victims.
“It was something we wanted, a tradition to continue," said Lt. Derick Wheetley with the Sikeston DPS. "Want to keep remembering the fallen, not only first responders, but all the civilians that perished that day.”
According to a Sikeston Professional Firefighters Association Facebook post this was the 2nd Annual 9/11 Memorial Walk and Stair Climb and that Scott County Rural and South Scott County EMS also participated in the walk.
