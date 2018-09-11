Sen. Duckworth volunteers at VA, talks community service on 9/11

On the anniversary of the September 11th attacks, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today participated in a day of service. (Source: Sen. Tammy Duckworth's office) (Long, James)
By James Long | September 11, 2018 at 1:55 PM CDT - Updated September 11 at 1:55 PM

CHICAGO, IL (KFVS) - Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) took part on September 11 in a day of service by volunteering at the Jesse Brown Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center Food Pantry to help Veterans in need.

The Senator also met with AmeriCorps members to discuss the importance of community service. She announced her plans to reintroduce the 21st Century American Service Act in the coming weeks, which would increase service positions available through civilian national service organizations and ensure all young Americans are informed of the opportunities available to them.

“Seventeen years after the horrific terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, we remember those lost that day. We remember the way our country came together in midst of tragedy and in the face of hatred. This year and every year, let us all honor the memories of those who died by continuing our work to ensure the legacy of 9/11 exemplifies the resilience of the American people and our ability to help one another through service.”
