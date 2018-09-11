Sen. Duckworth volunteers at VA, talks community service on 9/11

CHICAGO, IL (KFVS) - Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) took part on September 11 in a day of service by volunteering at the Jesse Brown Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center Food Pantry to help Veterans in need.
The Senator also met with AmeriCorps members to discuss the importance of community service. She announced her plans to reintroduce the 21st Century American Service Act in the coming weeks, which would increase service positions available through civilian national service organizations and ensure all young Americans are informed of the opportunities available to them.
