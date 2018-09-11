Sen. Duckworth volunteers at VA, talks community service on 9/11

“Seventeen years after the horrific terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, we remember those lost that day. We remember the way our country came together in midst of tragedy and in the face of hatred. This year and every year, let us all honor the memories of those who died by continuing our work to ensure the legacy of 9/11 exemplifies the resilience of the American people and our ability to help one another through service.”

Sen. Tammy Duckworth