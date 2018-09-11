Police investigating attack on Sparta, IL middle school students

SPARTA, IL (KFVS) - An after-school attack involving three Sparta, Illinois middle school students is under investigation.
According to Sparta Police Chief Sean Lukes, three 13-year-old were involved in the attack off of school property on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Since the case concerns juveniles, Chief Lukes is limited as to what he can report, but says the two victims are in good condition and are back at school.
The suspect is currently detained in the St. Clair Juvenile Detention Center.
The motive of the attack is unclear.
Police are investigating.
