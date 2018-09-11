Police: Chase suspect crashes into KY police cruiser

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A Murray, Kentucky man is facing a long list of charges in connection to a chase throughout parts of Calloway County, Ky.
According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, 19-year-old Steven C. Lyons led deputies on a chase on several different roads on Sunday, Sept. 9.
Deputies were reportedly responding to a stolen vehicle call from Courtney Lane. While responding, deputies say they spotted the vehicle in question on KY 80 West and tried to stopping it, but the driver allegedly would not yield.
After travelling several roads, the Sheriff’s Office reports the suspect drove through a yard, several bean fields, and then back to the area where the vehicle was reported stolen.
The Sheriff’s Office then says the vehicle was stopped on Courtney Lane after it crashed into a police cruiser.
It is not clear if an officer or deputy was in the cruiser.
Lyons was taken into custody and is facing the following charges: TBUT of auto O/$500, fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment, reckless driving, speeding, criminal mischief, no registration plates, disregarding stop sign, and operation on a suspended or revoked operator license.
