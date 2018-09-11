Painting for a Cause at the SEMO District Fair

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - An interactive fundraiser for police is drawing quite the crowd at the SEMO District Fair.
According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, people are paying to add their touch to a mural as a way of raising money for the department.
The department says the money will go to their community outreach programs.
Barb Bailey, with the Painted Wren Art Gallery, said more than 220 people of all ages have added to the four-foot by nine-foot painting.
The Mural shows several historic sites in Cape Girardeau, as well as a few policemen, including Sargent Rick Schmidt. Schmidt said he was honored to be involved.
“The mural itself being where you can touch it instead of just look at it on a computer screen," siad Sgt. Schmidt. "I mean I painted my hair, my kids have been here and painted parts of themselves and part of the mural that will be at the P.D. forever. I mean how cool is that.”
Bailey says they do not expect to finish the painting by the end of the fair, but will continue to work on it at their gallery.
Police hope to hang it in their new station this fall.
