Man who shot Mississippi Co. deputy sentenced to 25 years

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY MO (KFVS) - An Illinois man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for shooting a Mississippi County, Missouri sheriff’s deputy.
Jonathan Lee Jones, 38, of Mounds, Ill., pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
He was sentenced to 300 months in federal prison.
According to court documents, law enforcement in Mississippi County got a search warrant for an apartment in Wyatt, Mo. for evidence related to meth distribution.
The warrant was executed on the morning of March 10, 2017 and Deputy David Watkins was the first officer to enter the apartment. Immediately after, Jones shot Watkins in the left knee. Officers returned fire and shot Jones in the chest.
Both the deputy and Jones were taken to the hospital.
During the search of the apartment, officers say they found approximately 90 grams of methamphetamine, weighing scales, six guns, a cash counting machine and $50, 019 in cash.
As part of his sentence, all of the cash seized by law enforcement officials was forfeited to the government.
This case was investigated by the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department, the Wyatt Police Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.
Assistant United States Attorney Jack Koester handled the prosecution for the government.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.