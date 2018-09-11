Learning about edible mushrooms in Makanda, IL

MAKANDA, IL (KFVS) - In Makanda, Illinois people learned about cultivating edible mushrooms in an event hosted by Flyway Family Farm and Food Works on September 10. It’s a nonprofit based out of Carbondale.
Southern Illinoisans took a tour of the indoor cultivation rooms at Flyway Family Farm where many varieties of mushrooms are grown including shitake, oyster, lion’s mane, chestnut, and Pioppino.
Michael Hatfield, the owner of Flyway Family Farm, says that mushrooms are packed with nutrition and can vary widely in color, shape, and flavor.
He’s been growing mushrooms for about 15 years and wanted to encourage people to grow their own mushrooms and show them how they can do it.
Hatfield says his farm is able to produce about 1200 pounds of mushrooms a week, but that anyone can get started in the process. He spoke about why people may want to jump in and start growing their own mushrooms.
“It’s fun, it’s something that you can instant gratification, especially if you are buying a premade kit,” he said. “It can be a matter of four or five days, from the time they start growing to when they are ready to harvest. It’s fun to watch them grow they taste great, there is nothing like a mushroom you just picked.”
