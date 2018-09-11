KY State Resort Parks offering discount to residents of East Coast fleeing hurricane

FRANKFORT, KY (KFVS) - Kentucky State Resort Parks have a discounted rate of $49.95 per night on lodge rooms to residents of any East Coast state seeking shelter from Hurricane Florence, according to the Kentucky State Parks website.
The rate for one bedroom cottages is $69.95 per night and for two bedrooms, $79.95 per night.
These special weather rates are available at all resort parks until September 30 by calling the park front desk direct.
An out of state driver’s license must be presented at check-in to receive this rate.
Park locations and phone numbers are available at https://parks.ky.gov.
