Jackson Co., IL Bar Association hosting judicial candidate forum

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - The Jackson County Bar Association is hosting a candidate forum on Tuesday, Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. at the Carbondale Civic Center.
The forum features the candidates for all the judicial races appearing on Jackson County ballots on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
The event will be moderated by D. Brian Smith of Feirich/Mager/Green/Ryan, a law firm in Carbondale, Illinois.
These are the following races and candidates expected to attend the forum:
Fifth District Appellate Court:
- Justice David Overstreet
- Kevin Hoerner
Jackson County Resident Circuit Judge
- Steven Bost
- Judge Christy Solverson
First Circuit At-Large Circuit Judge (Judge Moore vacancy)
- Judge Cary Gill
- Jason Olson
First Circuit At-Large Circuit Judge (Judge Clarke vacancy)
- Amanda Byassee-Gott
- Tyler Edmonds
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.