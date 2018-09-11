Jackson Co., IL Bar Association hosting judicial candidate forum

The Jackson County Bar Association is hosting a judicial candidate forum on Oct. 2. (Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Marsha Heller | September 11, 2018 at 10:06 AM CDT - Updated September 11 at 11:24 AM

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - The Jackson County Bar Association is hosting a candidate forum on Tuesday, Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. at the Carbondale Civic Center.

The forum features the candidates for all the judicial races appearing on Jackson County ballots on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

The event will be moderated by D. Brian Smith of Feirich/Mager/Green/Ryan, a law firm in Carbondale, Illinois.

These are the following races and candidates expected to attend the forum:

Fifth District Appellate Court:

  • Justice David Overstreet
  • Kevin Hoerner

Jackson County Resident Circuit Judge

  • Steven Bost
  • Judge Christy Solverson

First Circuit At-Large Circuit Judge (Judge Moore vacancy)

  • Judge Cary Gill
  • Jason Olson

First Circuit At-Large Circuit Judge (Judge Clarke vacancy)

  • Amanda Byassee-Gott
  • Tyler Edmonds

