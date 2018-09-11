How to help as Hurricane Florence nears U.S. Coast

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The American Red Cross is preparing for a large relief effort as Hurricane Florence nears the U.S. Coast.
The Red Cross is preparing to help as many as 100,000 people in the affected areas and is working with state and local officials to identify and prepare evacuation shelters. More than 700 disaster workers are in route to the region to help.
They are also deploying vehicles, equipment and relief supplies and will continue to do so until it is no longer safe to travel.
The Red Cross says it depends on financial donations to be able to provide disaster relief immediately. You can help people affected by Hurricane Florence by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or texting the word “FLORENCE" to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
Eligible donors in parts of the country unaffected by the storm are encouraged to give blood or platelets to help ensure a sufficient blood supply. Appointments can be made by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.