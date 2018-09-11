Great Dane therapy dog makes big impression on Poplar Bluff, MO students

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - According to the Poplar Bluff R-1 School District a Great Dane is making new friends this school year.
Bailey, a four-year-old professional therapy dog, joined the elementary school staff along with handler Holly Shupe who is a resource teacher hired from Arizona.
Shupe plans to bring Bailey around to classrooms on a weekly basis and allow students to read to him in small group settings. A kennel has been set up in her classroom next to the library.
“He’s not going to tell you [that] you did wrong. This isn’t the job of correcting children,” Shupe explained. “Sometimes they just need to read out loud.”
Students experiencing behavioral or emotional difficulties have shown a dramatic increase in engagement when a therapy dog is present, according to Shupe’s research.
The dog has received multiple basic obedience training classes and is registered through the Therapy Animal Program of Pet Partners, a national volunteer organization.
Shupe also hopes to take Bailey to visit patients of the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center.
Poplar Bluff Schools has two other therapy dogs as part of the counseling department, according to the school district.
