Flags at half-staff in honor of MO deputy

Missouri Gov. Parson ordered flags to be at half-staff at all government buildings on Thursday, September 13. (Source: KFVS)
By Amber Ruch | September 11, 2018 at 1:10 PM CDT - Updated September 11 at 1:10 PM

GREENE COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced that flags will be flown at half-staff at all government buildings statewide for one full day on Thursday, September 13.

This is in honor of Greene County Sheriff Aaron P. Roberts.

On Friday, Sept. 7, Deputy Roberts was on duty and had just finished responding to a 911 call when his patrol car was swept away by flood waters in Fair Grove. He passed away.

“Deputy Sheriff Aaron P. Roberts exemplified the finest traditions of our Missouri law enforcement officers. He was one of the brave few committed to selflessly sacrificing to protect and serve others, despite the risks. His dedication made his community safer and set an example for others. We are grateful for his contributions to Missouri, and join his family, friends and colleagues in mourning his loss.”
Governor Parson

The flags will be held at half-staff on Thursday, when Deputy Roberts is laid to rest.

