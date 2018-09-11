Flags at half-staff in honor of MO deputy

GREENE COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced that flags will be flown at half-staff at all government buildings statewide for one full day on Thursday, September 13.
This is in honor of Greene County Sheriff Aaron P. Roberts.
On Friday, Sept. 7, Deputy Roberts was on duty and had just finished responding to a 911 call when his patrol car was swept away by flood waters in Fair Grove. He passed away.
The flags will be held at half-staff on Thursday, when Deputy Roberts is laid to rest.
