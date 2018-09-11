First Alert: Sunny Tuesday after morning fog burns off

(KFVS) - Patchy fog could be part of your morning commute, but the sunshine will burn it off. Besides the patchy fog your morning will be calm and cool.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says the clouds will return this afternoon and high temperatures will be back around 80 degrees.
Rain chances for today remain low.
As we get deeper into the work week, these nice Fall temperatures will slowly disappear. Highs by Friday will be back in the mid 80s and those will stick around through the weekend.
Laura is and the First Alert Weather Team is tracking Hurricane Florence in the Atlantic Ocean. Right now, it looks like remnants of Florence will have little impact on the Heartland.
