Labrador dog named Lucy saves Oregon man from sex conviction

This undated photo provided by Lisa Christon shows the dog allegedly shot by Oregon man Josh Horner. A 50-year sentence in a sex abuse case against Horner was dismissed by Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel after the Oregon Innocence Project found holes in his 2017 conviction that undermined the credibility of the complainant, including that Horner had shot the dog in front of her. The dog was found, alive and never having been shot, by the Oregon Innocence Project. (Lisa Christon via AP)